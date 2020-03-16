Ministry of Health Public Notice: Ministry of Health Public Notice

The Ministry of Public Health and PAHO/WHO would like to inform the general public that the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) is solely authorized to test for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This facility is the only one in Guyana with the capacity to perform the approved test.

Any suspected case should be tested using the available molecular test at the NPHRL. The NPHRL provides the specific procedures for the collection of samples and can also request for testing to be done

Suspected cases can fall within the following categories, persons with acute respiratory illness, persons with a travel history to country(s) reporting local transmission and persons who have been in contact with confirmed cases, along with other clinic outlines.

Persons who fall into any of these categories should be tested.