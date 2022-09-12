Mocha gets newly repaired Burnham Boulevard to the tune of $59M, President says it is the “season of development”

Residents of Mocha Arcadia and the surrounding sections of the EBD community will be benefiting from major infrastructural upgrades especially its roadways, to the tune of almost $200M.

This was disclosed by President Ali during an official visit to the Mocha community on Sunday.

His Excellency told scores of Mocha Arcadia residents that now is the “time and season for development” as he officially opened the $59m “Burnham Boulevard” on Sunday.

He disclosed that inclusive of the roadway, the Government is expending more than $192m to reconstruct roads in the community.