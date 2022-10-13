Mocha resident charged for stealing electrical tools valued over $1M granted $60,000 bail

Germin Williams, aged 43 years of Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara was yesterday (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) charged by police for Break and Enter and Larceny _Contrary to Section 229(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to him.

The 43-year-old man pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of G$60,000.

The matter was adjourned until 4/11/2022.

The man is accused of committing the offence on the property of 55-year-old Neil Wickham of Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara on 8/10/2022, where he stole a quantity of electrical tools valued G$1,270,000.