Guyana Teachers’ Union General Secretary Coretta McDonald urges the Ministry of Education to consider the extenuating circumstances involved in students not being able to return textbooks loaned to them by the Ministry. While not in total disagreement with the ‘ return of books in exchange of cash grant requirement,’ the General Secretary is questioning whether “should children be deprived of the $30,000 cash grant because of misplaced or damaged textbooks”. More from Antonio Dey

