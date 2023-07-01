Motorcyclist, 26,  dies in crash at Leonora

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died on Friday after he collided with another motorcycle on the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Muneshwar Singh of Lot 7 Cornelia Ida. The accident occurred at about 18:02 h.

Reports are that motorcycle CL 9563, driven by Amir Ruplal, was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at an alleged fast rate and overtook a motor car and lost control.

As a result, his bike flipped and collided with motorcycle CM 1052, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

Both men fell off their bikes and onto the roadway, where they received injuries on their bodies.

Public-spirited citizens picked up Singh in an unconscious state. In contrast, Ruplal was picked up in a conscious state, and both men were rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they received medical attention.

Singh succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. The 19-year-old motorcyclist was treated and later sent away, after which he was arrested and placed into custody.

A breathalyser test was conducted, and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

Like this: Like Loading...