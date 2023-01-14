Motorcyclist dies after crashing into inoperable van at Foulis 

A 22-year-old man died this morning after he lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into an inoperable motor van on the Foulis Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead man has been identified as Jevon Chappell of Section ‘D’ Non-Pareil, ECD. The incident occurred at about 05: 00h

Police said that Chappell was proceeding along the Foulis Access Road at a fast rate of speed on his CK 648 motorcycle when he lost control while negotiating a right bend.

As a result, he collided with the motor van, which was parked on an eastern parapet, and into the window, where he received injuries on his body.

At about 05:55h, an unknown caller contacted the Enmore Police Station after discovering Chappell was motionless.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was escorted to the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...