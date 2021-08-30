MP Forde dubs crime situation in Guyana ‘alarming’ and ‘lawlessness’ on PPP’s part

Shadow Minister of Home Affairs and Member of Parliament Roysdale Forde is calling on the government to “release the Guyana Police Force from political control and allow law and order to prevail.” He said, “The police appear disinterested and/or unwilling to enforce the law and known supporters and financiers of the PPP appear in control of and in total domination of the state security apparatus.”

The Member of Parliament in a statement on Monday highlighted the steady increase of murders, robberies and other crimes that taking place in Guyana currently, which he deemed sad and frightening state of affairs under the PPP regime. Forde added, “A prominent feature of PPP governance is pervasive and rampant lawlessness and the uncontrollable escalation of crime. Crime and lawlessness are at an all time high in Guyana and the PPP regime has demonstrated both disinterest and rank incompetence in curbing the situation which has rapidly spiralled out of control. Indeed, it is now unavoidable to ignore that the PPP regime is complicit in both creating an enabling environment for and facilitating lawlessness and covering up crime in Guyana.”

The Shadow Minister referenced to two killings over the weekend which includes the beating of Pandit Bharrat to death in Berbice and Salesman Dexter Prince was pounced upon, robbed and senselessly gunned down by unknown assailants at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast. He indicated that citizens are currently living in fear due to these and other recent events.

Forde claims that the government appears to be comfortable with this state of affairs, making absolutely no discernible effort to arrest the decay.

Further, the MP called on ABCE countries to take note of these developments and emerge from the backseat since until a year ago, took an aggressive public role by way of intervention and the issuing of a volley of statements about matters of national interest.