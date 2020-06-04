NCTF APPROVES 16 FLIGHTS FOR TRANSPORT OF NATIONAL EXAM PAPERS TO HINTERLAND

To facilitate the sitting of exams in the hinterland region, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has approved flights that will transport national examination papers and scripts between Eugene Correia International Airport (ECIA) and 16 locations.

While the flight dates are to be determined, Minister of Education Hon. Nicolette Henry has made the provision for the flights in the June 2, 2020 Gazette, under the COVID-19 Special Measures- Administration of National Examinations.

Below is a list of locations within the hinterland that will receive the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examination papers and return examination scripts to ECIA.

RegionFromTo
1-Barima-WainiECIABimichi (Moruca)MabarumaPort KaitumaMatthew’s RidgeBaramita
1-Barima-WainiBimichi (Moruca)MabarumaPort KaitumaMatthew’s RidgeBaramitaECIA
7-Cuyuni-MazaruniECIAEteringbangKaikanKamarang
7-Cuyuni-MazaruniEteringbangKaikanKamarangECIA
8-Potaro-SiparuniECIAKatoMahdiaParamakatoiKarisparuKopinangChenapou
8-Potaro-SiparuniKatoMahdiaParamakatoiKarisparuKopinangChenapouECIA
9-Upper Takatu-Upper EssequiboECIAKoneshen (Guns)
9-Upper Takatu-Upper EssequiboKoneshen (Guns)ECIA

Further, below is a list of locations within the hinterland that will receive the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination papers and return examination scripts to ECIA.

RegionFromTo
1-Barima-WainiECIABimichi (Moruca)
Mabaruma
Port Kaituma
1-Barima-WainiBimichi (Moruca)
Mabaruma
Port Kaituma		ECIA
7-Cuyuni-MazaruniECIAKamarang
7-Cuyuni-MazaruniKamarangECIA
8-Potaro-SiparuniECIAMahdia
Paramakatoi
8-Potaro-SiparuniMahdia
Paramakatoi		ECIA
9-Upper Takatu-Upper EssequiboECIALethem
9-Upper Takatu-Upper EssequiboLethemECIA

dpi

