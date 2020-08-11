NEW APPROACHES TO BE TAKEN TO UP THE ANTE IN CRIME-FIGHTING

– PPP/C GOV’T TO CONTINUE TO UPGRADE POLICING FACILITIES COUNTRYWIDE

Crime-fighting in Guyana continues to pose challenges as years go by but Newly-appointed Public Security Minister, Robeson Benn, has announced that new initiatives are in the pipeline to aid in this matter.

Less than a week after being given the mantle to head the Ministry of Public Security, Minister Benn has divulged that new forms of crime-fighting strategies will have to be implemented as soon as possible and that while this is the aim, a holistic approach is needed.

“I cannot say at the time that I have a total coverage of all the issues but there will be some innovations to develop a new approach to issues of crime-fighting, the culture of our service areas, agencies which are responsible for safe-guarding our country with respect to crime and violence. There will be new approaches.”

He explained that another aspect which is high on the agenda for his Ministry is the required upgrades and development of police stations nationwide since in his view, many are presently not in acceptable conditions which will ensure quality service by ranks.

“Of course, I have a concern that the facilities are not in good shape. For some of the stations, I know there has been a programme which was being continued in having new police stations with better facilities, we are taking a look at it again and we will have a continuous programme. In fact, I have said to all of the agencies that they have to have a culture of continuous improvement based on identification of issues which have to be resolved strategically and in an iterative manner.”