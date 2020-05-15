Nine persons arrested on EBD for violating COVID-19 curfew regulations

–group of eight (8) had been ‘breaking curfew’ by “liming” outside of supermarket

A group of persons who had been partying outside of the Fresco Supermarket located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was arrested and hauled before the Court on Wednesday for violating the COVID-19 safety measures.

The Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court located on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that the eight (8) individuals had been loitering in front of the establishment, which had been closed, and were playing loud music from their vehicles.

They were said to have been imbibing with each other and most of them had not been wearing any protective masks.

Additionally, the persons had been in close proximity of each other and did not cease their ‘celebrations’ until the police arrived at that location.

These eight (8) individuals were subsequently arrested and taken to the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court where they each plead ‘not guilty’ to the charge laid against them.

They were placed on self-bail and their cases have been postponed until June 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, another person along the EBD, who was caught by the police after he failed to adhere to the COVID-19 curfew restriction appeared at the above-mentioned Court on Wednesday also.

He also plead ‘not guilty’ to the charge and was placed on self-bail. The curfew violator will make his second Court appearance in relation to the matter on June 10, 2020.