NO NEW COVID-19 CASE, 34 PERSONS TESTED WITHIN 24 HOURS

Seven Regions record COVID-19 cases

As reported on Wednesday by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, 34 persons were tested within the last 24 hours however, no new cases have been recorded.

From a total of 1020 test conducted, 113 are positive cases while 62 remain active cases. A total of 41 persons have recovered while the nation records 10 deaths.

Dr. Gordon-Boyle noted that the Ministry now records cases in seven of the 10 Regions.

“This is the situation we were trying to avoid when we instituted the guidelines, with the clear understanding that limiting the spread of this disease to as few Regions possible would have guaranteed us a quicker resolution,” Dr. Boyle added.

According to the DCMO, the country’s only hope is that citizens act responsibly otherwise the health system will be at risk of becoming over burdened with COVID-19 cases.

Though the guidelines provided may seem imposing but if not followed, Dr. Gordon-Boyle said, “… what you saw as a reality in the United States, Italy, China and Brazil may become the new reality for us.”

Further, the number of cases in Brazil is increasing with 800 deaths within the last 24 hours which increases the risk for Guyana because of the constant unofficial cross-border travel.

“My dear residents of Region 9, I hope you are taking note, that you have a very important part to play in protecting the communities bordering Brazil,” the DCMO said.

Dr. Gordon-Boyle encouraged residents of Region 9 to adhere to all guidelines and notify the authorities as soon as illegal migrants enter the community.