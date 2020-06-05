NO NEW COVID-19 CASE IN FIVE DAYS

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, reported on Friday that out of a total of 332 tests conducted, there is no new case of the novel coronavirus. This is the fifth day since the country has not recorded a new case. The total confirmed cases remain at 153.

Of the total 153 cases, Guyana has recorded 12 deaths and 77 recoveries.

Currently, three are now 64 active cases are in isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 3 patients in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC and 14 persons in institutional quarantine

Dr. Gordon-Boyle made an appeal to the residents of Regions 1, 6,7,8 and 9 who live in communities bordering Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname to remain on alert since these countries are reporting new cases.

“In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 28,936 new cases and 1,043 deaths; Suriname now has fifty-four positive cases with one new case in the last 24 hours and in neighbouring Venezuela, there are 157 new cases with one new death,’ the DCMO stated.

It was noted that the ministry has asked Toshaos and other authorities to ensure that residents do not cross borders and migrants are not entering their communities. Any sightings of migrants are to be reported to the health authorities immediately

Globally, the WHO has reported as of June 5, 2020, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,535,354 with 387,155 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases have reached a total of 3,084,517 with 387,155 deaths.