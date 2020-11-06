One man murdered, another stabbed repeatedly by “drinking buddy”

A male, whose identity and address are presently unknown, was brutally murdered while his friend is now suffering from stab wounds to his neck and hand after a Brazilian national with, whom the duo had been imbibing with, used a knife to stab them about their bodies during an argument.

Upto press time, investigators were trying to determine the name, age and address of the deceased while the injured man has been identified as Vivian La Cruz, a miner of St. Ignatius, Lethem.

The alleged murder and attempted murder is said to have taken place around 03:00h on Tuesday at the Balamani Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) reportedly by a Brazilian suspect from Boa Vista, Brazil, but also has a place of abode in the Balamani Backdam.

According to the police, the now dead man, La Cruz and the Brazilian were at a shop at the Balamani Landing area, where they were imbibing and an argument subsequently broke out among the three (3) men.

While the row continued, the suspect reportedly withdrew a knife and dealt the now deceased man several stabs about his body.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force said that the Brazilian suspect also used the weapon to repeatedly stab La Cruz about his body before he ran away from the crime scene.

“The victims were subsequently taken to the Bartica Hospital by public spirited persons. The unknown victim was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty while Vivian La Cruz was treated for his injuries and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he remains a patient with wounds to his neck and hand. Efforts are currently being made to arrest the suspect and investigations are ongoing,” it added.