OPPOSITION ACCUSES MINISTER SUKHAI OF BUYING VOTES IN INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES

In this report by Renata Burnette, the opposition accuses Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai of breaching the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act. The opposition alleges that the minister utilized her ministry’s finances to purchase votes in Region 8.
