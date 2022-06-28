Opposition condemns unwarranted force by Law enforcement officers, condemns acts of violence

See full press release-

The APNU+AFC has been monitoring the protest action in the lower ECD by several hundred persons since this morning. We reaffirm the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protests in their fight for justice, liberty, and equality. We call on law enforcement officers and ranks to exercise restraint and good judgement. Unnecessary and excessive force will only exacerbate an already volatile situation.

We join in condemning all acts of violence and criminality. Such acts only serve to undermine and distract from the legitimate aims of the protect action.

Though these protests are linked directly to the police execution of Quindon Bacchus, the outpouring of persons on the streets is driven by the deep and persistent grievances many Guyanese feel in light of PPP discrimination and bad governance.