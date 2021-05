Leader of the Opposition Hon. Joseph Harmon today met with Ms. Dorota Ryzy, the Resident Country Director of the International Republican Institute (IRI) at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Harmon was accompanied by Members of Parliament Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan and Hon. Amanza Walton-Desir along with Executive Director of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition Mr. Aubrey Norton. Ms Ryzy was accompanied by Ms. Sara Bharrat.