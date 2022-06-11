Parika woman arrested with 28.17 grams of suspected cannabis

A 24-year-old woman was found with 28.17 grams of suspected cannabis on her by ranks on mobile patrol.

Police headquarters in a statement noted that “The ranks were on patrol about 19:30 hours on 2022/06/10, in the Parika Station district, when they received information and subsequently went to Parika Beach, East Bank Essequibo where the 24-year-old woman was seen on the beach.”

The woman burst into tears as ranks approached her and requested to conduct a search of her purse.

In the purse, a bulky plastic bag containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis was found by the ranks.

The woman under caution, told the ranks she bought the drugs from someone at De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara.

She was arrested, and taken to the Parika Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 28.17 grams.