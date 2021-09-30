Peacemaker neighbour dies at GPHC while suspect arrested in Parika Sea Dam

Police have apprehended the 28-year-old man who stabbed his neighbour on Wednesday night at Parika Outfall East Bank Essequibo. According to the Guyana Police Force in a statement, acting on information, ranks swooped down at Parika Sea Dam East Bank Essequibo and arrested the man on Thursday.

The suspect replied saying “He does always beat me, and me family don’t want me go station, so me get fed up and bore he”.

Additionally, Kevin Samsudeen died at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Thursday morning while receiving treatment for his stab wound to the abdomen.

Earlier reports indicate that Samsudeen overheard the suspect verbally abusing his 61-year-old mother while intoxicated. He later told the woman’s son to desist his abuse, however, he continued.

The suspect who was armed with a black knife at the time walked up to the victim and dealt him one stab to the abdomen and made good his escape.

The 28-year-old suspect remains in custody at the Leonora Police Station as investigations continue.

