Pensioner found lifeless in yard with chop behind head, bruises on his back

A 66-year-old pensioner was found dead in his yard with a chop wound behind his head and bruises to his back late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Terence Alstrom of Track “B” Kuru Kururu ,Linden- Soesdyke Highway.

On Friday, Alstrom’s body was found lying motionless.

Reports are that the now deceased man lived alone at his farm house which is about two miles in the Kuru Kururu backdam. His children would check on him frequently.

They last received a text message from him on Thursday in the morning hours.

According to the police, Alstrom’s body was examined and a chop wound was seen behind his head and he had bruises to the upper back.

His house was also checked and found “undisturbed” however his cellular phone was not located.

Alstrom’s body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.