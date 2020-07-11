Driver, passenger arrested after throwing illegal gun, ammo through window

A driver and his passenger are now in the lockups after allegedly speeding away from the police then tossing an illegal firearm with live rounds through their car window.

The incident occurred around 20:45h on Thursday at Crown Dam, Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the driver hails from Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and also Durban and Camp streets, Georgetown, while the occupant of his vehicle is from Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that on the night in question, ranks were patrolling the Crown Dam, Industry, area when they intercepted the motor car which had earlier sped away from the cops upon sighting the police vehicle.

As the policemen approached the car, they reportedly observed the male occupant sitting in the front passenger seat tossing an object through the window.

According to the police, ranks went to investigate and retrieved the object, which turned out to be an unlicensed semi-automatic pistol loaded with nine (9) live ammunition.

As such, the driver and occupant were ordered out of the vehicle and promptly detained.

The cops noted that a search conducted on their persons as well as their vehicle revealed nothing else of “evidential value.”

The two men are presently in custody assisting with the investigation.