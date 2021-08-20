Phone thief shot by police after attempting to pull out a knife

The suspected thief that was posted on Nightly News’ Facebook page on Thursday, has positively been identified by police, as Akeem Martin of Half Mile,Wismar, Linden who was shot to his right foot during an armed confrontation with police ranks. According to the police at about 16:30hrs yesterday, two armed police ranks on motorcycle patrol were along Croal Street when they heard shouts of ‘thief’ from a woman who was being attacked for her phone. Further, after being confronted by the policemen, the Lindener attempted to escape but was pursued by the ranks who caught up with him along South Road after which he pulled out a knife and attacked one of the ranks who shot him to his foot.

Martin has been admitted to the GPHC where he is under police guard.

