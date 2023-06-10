“Please for a chance,” says Essequibo man busted with over 100 grams of ganja

A 29-year-old man is in Police custody after he was busted with 165.5 grams of marijuana.

Acting on information received, ranks from Regional Police Division Two went to the man’s home at Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast and requested to search his person and premises.

During the search, ranks found a number of transparent ziplock bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in the kitchen.

He was told of the offence committed and reportedly said, “Please for a chance.”

He was arrested and escorted to the Charity Police Station, where he is in custody pending charges.

Like this: Like Loading...