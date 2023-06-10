We fed up! APNU calls on Guyanese to vote solidly against the PPP/C at LGE

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has called on Guyanese to cast their vote early at Monday’s Local Government Elections (LGE) and to show the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) that life is hard in Guyana.

In a statement on Saturday, the APNU said several local issues continue to affect our towns and communities and our quality of life.

The party asserted that the government wants to use the results from this election to claim that Guyanese are satisfied with their lives.

“The PPP wants to use the results to claim that your daily problems and struggles are not real. We know they are real. We face serious challenges daily,” the APNU noted.

“The PPP wants to use the results of LGE 2023 as a license to continue to engage in corruption, divisiveness and political control and domination. We must not give them the chance to do so.”

The Opposition party added that Guyanese should use their votes to protest the high cost of living, the daily struggles to put food on the table, the incompetence of government ministers, and the hopelessness that has enveloped our society.

“The fewer the votes the PPP gets, the stronger the message. Vote therefore for APNU or any other party or candidate on the list. APNU puts people first. Let us begin to rescue our nation together.”

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Friday said that preparations are in place for the smooth holding of LGE on Monday.

