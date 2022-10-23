POLICE CONDUCT ‘CORDON AND SEARCH’ EXERCISE AT BROAD & LOMBARD STREET

Between 13:30 hrs and 14:45 hrs on Saturday, Police from Division 4’A’ conducted a Cordon and Search exercise at Broad and Lombard Streets, Georgetown where a black bulky plastic bag, containing a quantity of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis was found.

The cannabis, when weighed, amounted to 30 grams.

Also, when the Police arrived at the Broad and Lombard Streets location, a 23-year-old male ran from the yard and a chase was given. He was arrested and a search was carried out on his person and immediate surroundings and one transparent ziplock bag containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found. He was taken to Brickdam Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 3.6 grams.

Acting on information, the ranks then went to Cane Street, Meadow Bank where contact was made with a 27-year-old female vendor and a search was conducted on the premises, where a black, bulky plastic bag, containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found. She was arrested, taken to Ruimveldt Police Station where the suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 205 grams. Investigation in progress.