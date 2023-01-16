Police officers among three busted with ammo, marijuana, and cocaine 

Two Police Constables and a civilian were this morning busted with a quantity of marijuana and cocaine along with the unlawful possession of ammunition.

HGP Nightly News understands that ranks were at a roadblock at about 02:30h and intercepted a motorcar bearing licence plate number PAB 7863, which had three occupants.

The three occupants were Sheldon Benjamin, the 32-year-old driver, and Police Constables Albert Beresford and Julius Cambridge.

A search was conducted after the trio began acting suspiciously, and a bag was found containing a quantity of seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The cannabis and the ammunition

Further, a black and white container containing several parcels of a rocklike, creamish substance that appeared to be cocaine was found along with a quantity of ammunition.

The trio was arrested and is in Police custody, assisting with the investigation.

