POLICE RAID, DESTROY $9M ‘GANGA’ FARM AT GOLDEN GROVE, E C D.

On Wednesday a gazetted rank and a party of police from the Cove and John Police Station carried out an intelligence-led operation at Golden Grove North Seawalls.

There, a 39-year-old male was seen cultivating several cannabis Sativa plants, ranging from 2ft to 11ft in height.

He was arrested while further checks were made on a shack where twenty-one (21) transparent plastic bags and two (2) black plastic bags containing a quantity of cannabis were found along with a pair of camouflage pants.

The cultivated prohibited plants were counted which amounted to one hundred and fifty (150) estimated weight 130 kgs at a street value of $9M.

The plants were destroyed by fire, the suspect was placed in custody and the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 1873 grams.

Charges pending.