LEGUAN ISLAND MAN IN CUSTODY FOR KILLING HIS UNCLE DURING ARGUMENT OVER PLANTAINS

A 27-year-old Leguan Island, Essequibo River resident, has been arrested for allegedly killing his uncle following an argument over ‘plantains ‘on Wednesday afternoon.

Dead Is 51-year-old Aubrey Jonas called Badja, a farmer of Phoenix, Leguan.

Police say the 23-year-old niece of the deceased related to them that the altercation between the two men which eventually turned deadly, began after the suspect entered his uncle’s farmland and picked some plantains without his permission.

This act apparently infuriated Jonas, who shortly after, came out the backdam with a cutlass in his hand and asked his nephew, who gave him permission to pick the plantains.

An irate Jonas reportedly told his nephew, “you touch the plantains, and you gone see wa gon happen to you”.

The two relatives began arguing, and subsequently, they both left and went their separate ways.

Shortly after, the nephew armed himself with a knife and went to the Phoenix Koker and sat. As his uncle was walking past him heading into the village, they started arguing again.

Jonas then lashed his nephew with his cutlass on his leg, which resulted in the younger man going into his mother’s yard and arming himself with a piece of wood that he used to deal several lashes to his uncle’s head resulting in his uncle’s head injuries.

The suspect then made good his escape on foot.

Jonas was picked up by his niece – who had videoed what transpired – and others and taken to Leguan Cottage Hospital.

While being treated for his injuries, the man eventually succumbed

Acting on information received, police went to an abandoned house in Phoenix Leguan, where the suspect was contacted, told of the allegations and arrested.

The deceased’s body is presently lying at the Leguan Cottage Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. Investigations underway.