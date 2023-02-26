Porter killed after truck topples while descending hill in Region 7

Troy Alexander Davis, a 37-year-old Porter of Tabatinga Housing Scheme, Lethem, died in the wee hours of Sunday after being pinned under a motor lorry at Toroparo Trail, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

According to the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the tragic incident occurred at about 00:30h.

Reports are that motor lorry GYY 7764, which Hubert Beharry, a 43-year-old miner, drove, was descending a hill at the Toroparo Trail when he lost control, which resulted in the truck toppling several times.

As a result, Beharry was flung out of the motor lorry while Davis was pinned when the vehicle came to a halt.

The lorry driver was picked up in a conscious state while the porter was unconscious, and they were conveyed to the Pappy Show Landing.

The porter was pronounced dead on arrival, while the miner was treated for minor abrasions and lacerations about the head and body.

The lorry driver is in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

