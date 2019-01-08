PRESIDENT GRANGER REMINDED THE MEDIA – ‘FACT CHECK’ YOUR STORIES BEFORE PUBLISHING

A former Journalist, now Executive president, has once again highlighted to local journalists the importance of fact-checking their stories before publishing. Here are the details from Travis Chase.

Check and double-check your information before publishing. That essentially was the appeal of President Granger when he met with journalists on Sunday during the annual media brunch at State House.

Fact checking, the president reminded is central to the role of journalism in a healthy democracy.

It was the president’s first public meeting with the local press corps since he was diagnosed and began treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma almost two months ago. It is the president’s view that information about his health had been very sensitive and that he was heartened by the way the media handled the information.

The president also pointed to the impliccations of reporting on ethnic matters in Guyana.