Prisoner who allegedly chopped inmate for “snitching” attacked, chopped by fellow prisoners

A sentenced prisoner at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was one (1) of two (2) inmates that are said to have brutally chopped another prisoner about his body on Friday for “snitching” , was on Monday (today) attacked and chopped several times by other inmates at the same prison.

Kenty Bacchus, the inmate of “Bay 3” was allegedly attacked and chopped repeatedly by inmates from “Bay 2” who are said to have jumped the fence to gain access to him.

Another inmate, Linden Lewis, also received one (1) chop to his left hand during the fight in the Lusignan Prison in the wee hours of Monday (today).

According to a police statement, the fight occurred around 00:20h in “Bay 3” and “Bay 4” but were “quickly put down” by Prison Officers.

“Both inmates were escorted out of the prison in a stable condition and transported to the Georgtown Public Hospital for treatment.”

Just Friday, Ceylon David called “Tallman” who is on remand for murder, was brutally chopped about his body allegedly by Bacchus and another prisoner on remand for murder, Lennox Roberts, after they accused the now badly injured convict of “snitching” to authorities about contraband items being at that location.

According to a police statement about Friday’s incident, its ranks responded to a call by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Friday around 19:30h at the Lusignan Penitentiary.

“The two suspects and victim are known to each other and the victim was accused by the suspects of ‘snitching’ which led to a prison search and several contraband items being removed. It is alleged that the suspects armed themselves with improvised weapons and dealt the victim several chops to the body causing him to receive injuries to the face, hand and foot. The victim managed to escape and summoned the prison officers.”

An improvised weapon (cutlass) was recovered.

Investigations continue.