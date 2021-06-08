Prisoners escape from Quarantine Section at Lusignan Prison

A murder convict along with a prisoner on remand for Break & Enter & Larceny were discovered ‘missing’ from the Lusignan Prison (Quarantine Section), East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday morning (today) and authorities have intensified the hunt from the two (2) prison escapees.

They have been identified as 24-year-old Shazam Kalil also known as ‘Boi’ who was sentenced to life in prison (parole after 24 years) and admitted on August 19, 2016, and 26-yearold Andrew Chaung who was remanded on April 20, last year, for Break and Enter and Larceny.

Kalil’s last known address is listed as lot 53 Shieldtown, West Bank Berbie, while Chaung’s address is said to be lot 73 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to a statement from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), this morning around 07:30h, during the unlocking of the above-mentioned Quarantine Section which was supervised by the Duty Officer and four (4) other ranks, it was “observed that two (02) prisoners were unaccounted for during the checking of the tally.”

“The matter was immediately reported to the Officer-in-Charge, Lusignan Prison, David Shepherd, Superintendent of Prisons (ag) who immediately ordered a roll call to confirm the information, upon conclusion it was confirmed. The Emergency Action Plan with the respect of the escaping of inmates was immediately activated.”

According to the statement, the Director of Prisons (ag) was informed who then informed the Minister of Home Affairs and the Joint Services Heads.

“A Joint Patrol was established in search for the escapees. The Public is hereby notified that aiding and abetting of escapees is a criminal offence.”