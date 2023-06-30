Reg. Two man dies from COVID-19, death toll at 1,299

A 64-year-old man from Region Two, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), died on Tuesday. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,299.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that the man was vaccinated, but it is unclear whether he took the booster.

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are encouraged to continue observing the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

