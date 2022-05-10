REGION #10 CHAIRMAN LEVELS ACCUSATIONS OF DISCRIMINATION FOLLOWING THE BULLDOZING OF LINDEN SQUATTERS HOMES

With several persons now homeless, following the demolition of their structures in Amelia’s Ward by local housing authorities- Region #10 Chairman Deron Adams, said that the region is being discriminated by the government.

This comes on the heels of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) breaking down all structures that were on squatting lands where a road is expected to be constructed.

“Just yesterday, Councilors, businesspeople and many other Lindeners came together in an effort of solidarity and support and rebuilt the home of a mother who was forced to spend Mother’s Day without a roof over her head, simply because this PPP government decided that they have the force, guns and equipment to force poor residents out of their homes by razing them to the ground with bulldozers. And yes, I said force and guns because the bulldozers were accompanied by members of the Guyana Police Force, to enforce a letter from the Central Housing and Planning Authority demanding that the residents remove by May 12th, 2022.” the Regional Chairman said.

In a notice to the squatters, CHPA informed them that the demolition would have taken place on May 12th, 2022.

“Check your calendars to verify that today is indeed Tuesday May 10th, 2022. Today is still not even close to the deadline this notice gave to that mother and others, but bulldozers ripped apart her shelter and put her out in the rain between May 5th and May 6th, 2022. This is what the PPP is doing in Region #10…” Adams said.

He went on to say that “While the rest of Guyana may not be familiar with the divisive and vile tactics that the PPP has employed to ensure that they punish the people of Region #10 and Linden for simply exercising their franchise to elect the people that they are certain can bring the type of development and quality of life that we desperately need, the people of our Region are acutely attuned to the selfish and divisive politics of the PPP, which has no place in a modern society and is entirely the opposite of the inclusivity and comprehensive development that the People’s National Congress and the APNU+AFC bring to the governance of our people.”

On Monday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Sherwyn Greaves met with the residents at the Regional Housing Office in Crabwood Street, Linden.

There a commitment was made that government will offer housing units and house lots to 16 squatters of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten, who were displaced.