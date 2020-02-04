REGIONAL INTEGRATION MUST BE ADVANCED- BARBADOS PRIME MINISTER

In a meeting held to honour Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley with Guyana’s second-highest national award, the Order of Roraima, Min. Mottley said that regional integration needs to be carried and sustained. This she expressed in the presence of President, Opposition and the Private Sector.

“It is like carrying a baton in a relay race, this race started decades ago, what is up to us now is to be able to carry it in a way that will benefit the majority of our people,” Prime Minister Mottley said. Adding that leaders have to work on perfecting the CARICOM, Single Market and Economy.

The Barbados Prime Minister wants a passport-free movement between CARICOM countries. She said by removing all obstacles it will be easier for Caribbean people to transit for work especially.

During her tenure as Chair of the Caribbean Community, (CARICOM), Prime Minister Mottley plans to tackle issues such as Economic Diversification and Climate Change.

CARICOM’s primary objectives are to promote economic integration and cooperation among its members, to ensure that the benefits of integration are equitably shared, and to coordinate foreign policy.