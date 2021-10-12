Road accident causes life of pedal cyclist

Motorcar PNN 5543 driven by Ulric Thorne, aged 23 years of Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara; motor lorry GYY 3980 and pedal cyclist, Alfred Premnarine, aged 38 years of ‘C’ Field Leonora, West Coast Demerara were today involved in an accident at the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

According to eyewitnesses, motorcar PNN 5543 was proceeding west along the said road, at a fast rate of speed when the driver (who is unlicenced), lost control of the motorcar and struck the cyclist who was headed east.

The motorcar, after hitting the cyclist, collided with the left side of motor lorry GYY 3980 which was parked on the southern parapet.

The 38-year-old pedal cyclist, who received injuries to his head and body, was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where a doctor pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and remains in custody at the Leonora Police Station, pending investigations.

