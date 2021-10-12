25 yr old busted with ganja in 5g bucket

A 25-year-old male of 36 Miles Blackbush, Ituni, was found on Saturday October 9 with narcotics in his possession.

On the day in question police, acting on information intercepted a route 43 minibus at Tacama Junction, Ituni Road, Linden.

A search was conducted in the bus when a red and yellow five (5) gallon bucket was discovered. It was opened and two bulky plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

This was immediately brought to the attention of the driver, who claimed that he collected the bucket from a male on Ituni Trail, who asked him to drop it off at the Ituni bus park and someone would pick it up. This story was confirmed by the occupants of the bus.

The driver and passengers were escorted to the Ituni Police Station to assist with the investigation.

Subsequently, the 25-year-old male suspect of 36 Miles Blackbush, Ituni was arrested and taken to the McKenzie Police Station.

The illicit drug found weighed and amounted to 2,215 grams.

