Ronald Burch-Smith is new President of Bar Association

Attorney-at-Law Ronald Burch-Smith was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the President of the Guyana Bar Association.

Burch-Smith, who served as President of the Association from 2013-2015, was elected during the 44th Annual General Meeting, which was held via Zoom. He will serve for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Pauline Chase, who by the rules of the Association, was ineligible for re-election, having served two consecutive terms, was elected unopposed as Vice-President.

Teni Housty was re-elected as the second Vice-President. Ashely King, who served during the last term as Assistant Secretary, was elected, also unopposed, to the post of Secretary.

Trevona Weekes was elected as the new Assistant Secretary, and Yashmini Singh was returned as Treasurer of the Association.

The other elected members of the Bar Council are Robin Stoby, SC, Jamela A. Ali, SC, Keoma D. Griffith, Kamal Ramkarran, Naresh Poonai and Horatio Edmonson. Sandia Ramnarine served as the Returning Officer.

