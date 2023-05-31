Bodies of mother/daughter: Police find suspected poisonous substance, suicide note

The mother and daughter, who were discovered dead in a house in New Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Wednesday afternoon, were found with three bottles, one containing a liquid substance suspected to be poison and a suicide note.

This is according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), which identified the woman and her daughter as Petrous Latchman-Ross, 38, and Gabrielle Ross, 13.

HGP Nightly News understands that the duo died between May 23 and 31, 2023.

Reports are that in September 2022, Petrous’s husband, Hemanchal Latchman, moved out of the house but continued to pay the rent and make visits. His last visit was in January of this year.

However, on Wednesday, he noticed the building was fully secured when he went to the house to check on them.

He became suspicious, and as a result, with the assistance of a neighbour, they pried open the front door and immediately got a pungent stench.

They then ventured inside and saw the partly decomposed bodies of both females lying on the ground. The Police were immediately summoned to the scene.

“Three plastic bottles, one glass bottle containing liquid substances and two cups were found next to the bodies while two small glass containers containing a whitish substance were recovered from the refrigerator along with a note in the living room,” Police said.

Blood samples were taken from the bodies of both deceased. The bodies were then removed by undertakers and taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour, where they were placed into cold storage awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

