Row over money during gambling session results in one man being shot

A squabble over money during gambling activities between two friends today has left one man hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh while the

other is on the run from the cops.

The injured man has been identified as 34-year-old Julian Cox, a Bartender, of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Meanwhile, his shooter is said to be a 26-year-old male of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

HGP Nightly News understands that the shooting incident took place around 11:30h today (Sunday) in a yard at ‘B’ Field Sophia Access Road.

Reports are that Cox and the suspect had been gambling at that time when a misunderstanding about money took place between the two men.

According to the police, this is when the suspect pulled out a hand gun from the waist of his pants and discharged a round which struck Cox in his left upper thigh.

The bleeding bartender was subsequently picked by public spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention.

He was admitted as a patient in the Male Surgical Ward of that hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the police are on the hunt for the 26-year-old suspect as the probe into the matter continues.