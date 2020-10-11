Wanted man shot while attempting to disarm arresting Officer of gun

A man who was wanted by the cops for questioning in relation to several robberies among other crimes was today (Sunday) shot to his left upper thigh after trying to disarm a policeman of his gun during his arrest.

The injured man has been identified as 36-year-old Randy Joseph also called “Buxton” of James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

HGP Nightly News understands that the shooting incident took tolace around 11:00h today when a party of policemen that was acting upon information visited his home to arrest him.

According to the cops, “the ranks entered the house, searched same, and found Randy Joseph hiding under a bed, he was told to come out which he did. Subsequently, as one of the policemen was attempting to restrain Joseph, he held on to the rank and attempted to disarm him of his service revolver and a round went off hitting Joseph on his upper left thigh.”

Joseph was afterwards arrested and restrained with the assistance of the other ranks and then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is presently receiving medical attention.

Investigations continue.