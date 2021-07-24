‘Saga’ murder: One ex-cop set free, another to face a jury

Two former police officers charged with the 2017 Godfrey ‘Saga’ Scipio murder experienced different fates on Friday.

Former ‘Best Cop’ and former Police Corporal Derwin Eastman was committed to stand trial for Scipio’s shooting death, while his co-accused, former Police Constable, Jemison Williams, was set free.

Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore ruled on Friday that following the preliminary inquiry, the prosecution has presented enough evidence against Eastman for his case to be tried in the High Court before a judge and jury, while there was a lack of evidence against Williams.



From left: Eastman, Scipio aka ‘Saga’, and Williams

THE INCIDENT

On October 12, 2017, the 64-year-old Scipio, along with a female companion, had just left a hotel in Kitty, Georgetown. As Scipio was about to enter his vehicle, which was parked in front of the hotel building, a gunman approached him and shot him in the upper torso, snatched his jewellery and escaped on foot.

Scipio was pronounced dead at a private hospital.

Police made a quick breakthrough in their investigation of the crime after reviewing CCTV footage from the said hotel. About a day after the incident, police arrested Aubrey Bobb, a former robbery convict, and subsequently charged him with Scipio’s murder.

Aubrey Bobb

However, Bobb eventually fingered the two former cops in the hit disguised as a robbery-murder, disclosing, in particular, that Eastman was the mastermind and the one who provided the weapon.

Both cops were then arrested.

Meanwhile, Bobb is set to stand trial in the High Court for the murder.