Sailor missing after falling overboard while tossing seine into water

A 45-year-old Sailor of the Uitvlugt village, West Coast Demerara (WCD), is now missing after he reportedly fell overboard while throwing a fishing seine in the waters located at Waini Mouth, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The missing man, identified as Vickram Hardowar, allegedly went missing around 04:30h on Monday (yesterday) at the above-mentioned location.

According to a police statement, Hardowar was part of a crew of six (6) fishermen and had been tossing their fishing seine “in the ocean some 65 miles offshore” when his feet got entangled with the seine resulting in him falling overboard.

“His co-workers, upon seeing what transpired, tossed two (2) life jackets into his direction and was in the process of turning the boat around when they heard him shouting for help three (3) times and thereafter went silent. They searched the area but couldn’t find him. As a result, they went to the Morawhanna Police Station and reported the matter.”

According to the cops, the men are presently at the Mabaruma Police Station assisting with the investigations and a search party is currently deployed to the said area.