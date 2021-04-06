Man stabbed with knife after “exchange of words” with suspect during early morning “lime”

A 28-year-old unemployed man is now in a critical condition after he was stabbed to his abdomen during a fight with another man while they had been “liming” in the same area in the wee hours of Tuesday (today).

The injured man has been identified as Travis Bellamy of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD), while his assailant is said to be a resident of Coldingen, ECD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place around 01:10h on Tuesday (today) in the Coldingen village, ECD, and that Bellamy and the suspect are “known to each other” and socialize in the same community.

According to a police statement, on the date and time mentioned, Bellamy was liming in the Coldingen village, with several persons, when he and the suspect had “an exchange of words.”

“They both armed themselves with knives and thereafter a fight broke out during which the suspect stabbed the victim to his right side abdomen causing the victim to collapse on the road and the suspect fleeing the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient. He is presently preparing to undergo surgery with his condition listed as critical.

Checks were made for the suspect but each was unsuccessful.

Investigations continue.