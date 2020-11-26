$3.4 M in marijuana plants burnt by cops at field in Berbice River

An average of 300 “ganja” plants ranging between four (4) and six (6) feet in height went up in flames yesterday (Wednesday) after they were discovered on a field during a police eradication exercise at Gatetroy village, Berbice River.

According to the police, the partly harvested marijuana field along with a camp were found and destroyed by fire.

No arrest has been made in connection with the find.

The cops estimate the total value of plants destroyed to be $3.4M.

Investigations into the matter continue.