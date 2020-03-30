SANITISATION EXERCISE CONDUCTED IN MACKENZIE MARKET AREA

To reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Mackenzie Market area which includes Republic Avenue and the Mackenzie Municipal Market was sanitized through the collaborative efforts of the Linden Town Council and the Linden Fire Station.

Officers from the Linden Fire Station hosed down the area with water, bleach and disinfectant. This exercise is among other preventative measures being rolled out by the Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC).

Mayor of Linden, her Worship Waneka Arrindell, said there are plans to also sanitise cross-streets on the Mackenzie shore, before moving to the Wismar Market and Burnham Drive. These will be conducted as soon as funds are available, she noted.

Arrindell observed that the exercise sets the precedence for individual business owners to sanitise their business spaces as the town and by extension Region Ten, continues to practice preventative measures in tackling the pandemic.

While there are no suspected cases in Region Ten, officials are adamant that a proactive approach must be taken, since it is a region that straddles all three main rivers and is the gateway to the interior.

“We are also encouraging residents to clean their yards and personal spaces as we try to keep Linden clean,” Arrindell said.

Leading by example the Regional Democratic Council has installed a washing station in its compound to ensure all stall members and visitors are thoroughly sanitised before entering the office.

dpi