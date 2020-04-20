Schools remain closed indefinitely in light of COVID-19

-Education Ministry announces several learning options for students to utilize in the interim

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Education, as a consequence of the extended closure of schools, it wishes to provide the following guidance. As was previously announced, the following remain in effect:

“Parents and guardians are advised to visit the Ministry of Education’s website on https://bit.ly/39Y698S to access National Grade Six (NGSA) Practice Test Papers in the four core areas (English, Science, Social Studies and Mathematics. (Please note that the link is case sensitive)”

Other Educational Websites include:-

1. The Math Games website

2. Study Jams! – studyjams.scholastic.com/studyjams

3. Khan Academy – www.khanacademy.org

4. Fun Fonix – www.funfonix.com

5. Starfall – www.starfall.com

6. Oxford Owl – www.oxfordowl.co.uk

7. Brain Central – www.braincentral.online

8. Learning Hub – www.learningHub.online

Textbooks and other learning material can be accessed on the Ministry’s website. Use the links below for specific guidance.

Nursery Text Books

https://education.gov.gy/…/nursery-schoo…/nursery-text-books

Primary Text Books

https://education.gov.gy/…/primary-schoo…/primary-text-books

Secondary Text Books

https://education.gov.gy/…/secondary-s…/secondary-text-books

Parents and guardians are also advised to take advantage of the following opportunities to keep their children engaged in continuous learning:

Radio and Television

Tune into the Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) to access the following:

– Nursery Programme (06:00h – 09:00h)

– Primary Programmes (09:00h – 12:00h)

– Documentaries (12:00h – 13:00h)

– Secondary Programmes (13:00 – 15:00h)

Continue to listen to the radio broadcasts of the Interactive Radio Instruction for Grades 1 – 3 daily.

The timings are:

Grade 1 09:30h – 10:00h

Grade 2 10:30h – 11:00h

Grade 3 13:00h – 13:30h

These are also aired on the following Radio Stations Mahdia, Bartica, Essequibo, Mabaruma, Lethem and Annai.

Continue to listen to Broadcasts to schools for Grade 3 – 6 at 13:00h daily on NCN Radio.

National Grade Six Past Papers will be available in the Tuesday and Thursday editions of the Guyana Chronicle.

The University of Guyana remains closed as was previously announced.

In addition to those measures outlined above, the Ministry of Education has taken the following actions:

1. At the secondary and tertiary levels teachers are advised under the guidance of the Chief Education Officer (CEO) to engage students via zoom, skype and other similar electronic means.

2. The Technical Team at the MoE is continuously working to upgrade the support provided to teachers and students. In this regard, the MoE is in discussion with international development partners to establish additional e-learning platforms including e-testing for students.

3. In communities with limited opportunities for e-learning platforms (i.e. regions one, seven, eight and nine) and selected rural communities, workbooks for learners have been provided.

4. The MoE has acquired and is in the process of distributing learning materials for special needs learners primarily at the nursery and primary levels.

5. The Ministry of Education’s leadership is currently working to ensure that it continues to provide the support and guidance for the successful implementation of its programs.

The Ministry of Education will continue to provide updates.