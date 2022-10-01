Several persons injured in accident at Half Mile Wismar

A lorry which drove into the lane of a car to avoid an electric wire that was on the Half Mile Public Road caused an accident which left several person nursing injuries.

The accident occurred around 03:54 hrs on Saturday 1st October, 2022 on Wilfred Gaskin Public Road, Half Mile Wismar, Linden in the vicinity of New Silvercity Secondary School.

The accident involved motor car #PMM 2777 being driven at the time by Michael Bodson, a 27-year-old of Blueberry Hill, with occupants 35 year old Marney Major, 31 year old Oswel Marks, 22 year old Aseka Smith and 26 year old Ojay Albert. The Motor Lorry #GZZ 1667 was being driven at the time by Andrew Ramsammy, age 28, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that the lorry #GZZ 1667 was proceeding west along the southern side on Half Mile Public Road, while the car #PMM 2777 was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road. It is alleged that the lorry drove into the lane of car to avoid an electric wire that was on the road. In so doing, the left front portion of motor car PMM #2777 collided into the front of the motor lorry.

As a result of the collision the driver and four other occupants of the motor car received injuries and were picked up by public spirited citizen and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated them for various injuries and admitted them for observation.

The lorry driver is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.