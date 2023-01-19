State House intruder remanded to prison

Ikena Chinezie, the Nigerian national who intruded State House over a month ago, was today remanded to prison after being slapped with two charges.

Chinezie of 9th Street, Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was lifted into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and into Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan’s courtroom.

He was charged with maliciously wounding Presidential Guard Telon Perreira and discharging a loaded firearm with intent to maim, disfigure and cause grievous bodily harm.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until January 26.

On December 15, 2022, the Nigerian National entered State House, approached the guard hut adjacent to Carmichael Street, and said: “I want the President.”

He then drew a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed Perreira, and disarmed another of a firearm. Chinezie retreated to Carmichael Street, where he was shot several times, including to his head.

He came to Guyana on March 14, 2020, and worked at a cleaning company. Prior to that, he worked at a security firm.

