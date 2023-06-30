STRIVE FOR OBEDIENCE & NATIONAL UNITY EID UL ADHA MESSAGE FROM CIVIL SOCIETY

As Guyanese Muslims and non-Muslims celebrate Eid Ul Adha 2023, multiple leaders from the Muslim community have issued a charge for introspection and transformation. They urge all Guyanese individuals to take a moment to reflect on their actions, distance themselves from evil, and actively work towards building a more unified and improved society. Antonio Dey has the details in the following report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on