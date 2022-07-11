Summer Camps aimed at transforming at select Secondary Schools

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Departments of Education in Regions Three, Four, Six and Georgetown today began hosting a one-week summer camp at various schools across the regions to engage learners. The schools selected in Region Four are the LBI Secondary, Hope Secondary, Golden Grove Secondary and Covent Garden Secondary School.

The Skeldon Line Path Secondary School and the Vryman’s Erven Secondary School will host sessions for students in Region Six, while the Lodge Secondary School and the Patentia Secondary School will host sessions for students in Georgetown and Region Three.

The students will be engaged through sports, drama and group interaction activities to foster tolerance. The sessions will also focus on teaching reformative principles that will transform behaviour and reduce violence in schools.

Other activities will include motivational talks, discussions on school-related gender-based violence, drug abuse and bullying. The ‘Summer Camp’ which began today will come to an end on Friday, July 15, 2022.

(Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department)